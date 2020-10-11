Walpole Players change time for their Sunday evening play readings

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players have been holding Sunday evening readings of plays on the Walpole Common by the bandstand through the summer. They are now changing the meeting time to an hour earlier, and they will now meet at 3 p.m. through Oct. 25.

The Walpole Players have been unable to hold any of our planned events but have been able to safely meet informally on the town common to read through scripts just for the fun of it.

Walpole Players President Lisa Bryan says, “This has been a welcome change and fun activity for our group!”

These readings are for everyone and all ages, so we would like to invite anyone who is interested to stop by the bandstand any Sunday at 3 p.m., rain or shine, to join us and take on a role. We tend to stick to comedies, and we try to choose plays that aren’t too long. This is a great opportunity to try us out if you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to be a part of a theatrical production. Please bring a water bottle and your own lawn chair. For more information, go to www.TheWalpolePlayers.org.