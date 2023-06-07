BURLINGTON, Vt., – The Vermont Symphony Orchestra (VSO) Summer Festival Tour is back, with a lineup of American favorites to get you dancing and celebrating the most anticipated time of year in Vermont, with five stops across the state. Guest trumpeter and jazz legend Ray Vega joins the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle Di Russo in a concert of swing, jazz, spirituals, and marches.

Di Russo, known for her compelling interpretations, passionate musicality, and contemporary music says this about the Summer Festival Tour, “I can’t wait to take the American Swing tour to Vermont communities in collaboration with one of the biggest influences of jazz music, Ray Vega. We have been working hard curating an unforgettable experience for our audiences that includes commissioning arrangements, featuring the Vermont Symphony, and classic tunes from the Jazz Masters like Johnny Mandel and Duke Ellington that have influenced other composers like Bernstein and Gershwin. You really can’t miss this unique experience, it will be a true celebration!”

A “…hornman with deep roots in Latin Music and Afro-Cuban Jazz” (New York Daily News), Vega is known as a prolific, state-wide performer, and as host of Vermont Public’s Friday Night Jazz program. “I’m excited to have this wonderful opportunity to perform with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra this summer. This coming July marks my 15th anniversary as a resident of the Green Mountain State and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate than to play with the VSO! This is a fantastic ensemble and it’s sure to be a fun filled series of concerts! Onward and upward.”- Ray Vega

Relax under balmy summer skies with feisty, soothing, and unforgettable music by Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong, Thelonius Monk, George Gershwin, John Philip Sousa, Johnny Mandel, and more. Bring your picnic baskets and summer spirit!

Fireworks will take place following the performances in Grafton, Stowe, and Burlington. Tickets are available at www.vso.org/events.

This region’s concert will take place on July 3, at Grafton Ponds, located at 783 Townshend Road in Grafton, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.