Visiting the Beyond haunted presentation with Curt Strutz

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Have you ever wondered what the inside of a real haunted house looks like? This unique, interactive Zoom presentation does just that.

On Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. go on a journey like no other as you take tours through some of the nation’s most haunted locations – possibly including abandoned hospitals, schools, asylums, homes, and more. All done with original photography, deep history, and haunted experiences!

Curt Strutz’s presentations are a fun mix of history, photography, storytelling, and humor. His background – and close to 10 years experience with these lectures – make for a presentation like no other. Curt has featured these lectures at hundreds of libraries, museums, and has been a past guest speaker at Troy Taylor’s Haunted America Conference, and was a keynote headline speaker for the Illinois Paranormal Conference a few years back. He was featured on cable TV paranormal programming and newspaper coverage as well. He has also guided and set up paranormal tours throughout the Midwest.

This presentation is geared for teens and adults. Sign up at www.bit.ly/33cMGjv.

Thank you to the Friends of the Springfield Library for sponsoring this event.