Visit artist Kathy Kemp during Open Studio Weekend

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Visit assemblage artist Kathy Kemp at her home studio, located at 406 River Road, Westminster, during this year’s Vermont Fall Open Studio Weekend, Oct. 5 and 6, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. both days. Kemp creates captivating art from repurposed items, transforming found objects into fascinating and unique pieces. Explore her expansive collection of wood, metal, fiber, and organic materials, check out her artwork, and enjoy a stunning river view.

To preview her work, visit www.kathykemp.onfabrik.com. You can reach Kemp at 339-368-0349 or kkemp367@gmail.com.

Kemp is one of 120 artists featured on this year’s tour. Discover all the artists participating statewide by visiting www.vermontcrafts.com/visit-open-studio. There, you’ll find glassblowers, potters, metalworkers, jewelers, weavers, painters, photographers, book artists, printmakers, and more. The journey through Vermont’s beautiful landscape to visit these studios is part of the adventure. Find maps, artist profiles, and images of their work at www.vermontcrafts.com.