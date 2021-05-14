Virtual Book Club with award-winning author Katherine Paterson

REGION – The Children’s Literacy Foundation will host a virtual Book Club with Newbery- and National Book Award-winning author Katherine Paterson Friday, May 21 at 7 p.m. We’ll be discussing Katherine’s 2015 memoir, “Stories of My Life,” which tells stories of living in Asia, raising a family as a minister’s wife, and writing many popular and award-winning books.

This event is part of CLiF’s Book Club for Grown-Ups series, which features Vermont and New Hampshire authors who write for both children and adults. Past featured authors include bestselling author Dan Brown, poets Rajnii Eddins and Verandah Porche, thriller author Chris Tebbetts, and mystery writer Sarah Stewart Taylor.

Vermont author Katherine Paterson has written more than 30 books for children and young adults and books about working with children, as well as the memoir which the book club will discuss. Come with your questions for the author.

CLiF Communications Manager Erika Nichols-Frazer says, “Our virtual Book Club series has allowed folks to connect with other readers from around the world and be inspired by some of their favorite authors. We wanted to support Vermont and New Hampshire authors during these challenging times when in-person events are not possible. Book Club has offered an opportunity to learn about how authors create books and ask them questions. It’s also an opportunity for folks passionate about reading and writing to learn more about the work we do inspiring a love of literacy among low-income, at-risk, and rural children in our region and connect with others who are passionate about literacy.”

Sign up for the free Zoom event at www.clifonline.org.