Violinist Johnny Gandelsman at Next Stage Arts

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents violinist and former member of Silkroad Ensemble Johnny Gandelsman, performing works written in response to the turbulent and disconnected time of the early pandemic and the murder of George Floyd. The anthology of compositions will be performed at Next Stage as part of Gandelsman’s year-long residency at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth on Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m.

“We are thrilled to host Johnny Gandelsman at Next Stage Arts for an extraordinary evening of music that transcends boundaries. Johnny’s upcoming show, a co-presentation with Dartmouth Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, is not just a performance; it’s a journey into the heart of his latest project, ‘This is America.’” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “With roots in the groundbreaking Silk Road Ensemble, and as a founding member of Brooklyn Rider, Johnny brings a wealth of cultural influences to the stage. His ability to seamlessly blend genres is a testament to his artistry. Join us for an unforgettable night as we explore the musical landscapes he has crafted through his collaborations and solo endeavors.”

In 2020, Gandelsman invited a wide array of American or U.S.-based composers to reflect on the current state of society in a personal and intimate way.

Over the course of a year-long residency at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth, Gandelsman performs the anthology and expands the project with three new Hopkins Center-commissioned pieces. The winter concert features “Breathe,” a composition by Dartmouth alum Kojiro Umezaki, commissioned by the Hopkins Center. Umezaki will be in residence to shed light on his work.