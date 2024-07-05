VINE Sanctuary’s Pasture Pals

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Did you know that chickens are dinosaurs? That cows create families? Or that goats can help you make art? Kids will learn all of that, even experience art with goats, at VINE’s Pasture Pals, a free, fun, and humane education program designed for elementary school children. It’s the perfect summer activity for animal-loving kids.

The program runs on Thursday mornings, from July 11 to Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Sessions are led by a local elementary teacher, and include a humane education lesson and an art project or game. The goal is to teach empathy, volunteerism, environmental awareness, and respect for differences. Because sessions aren’t repeated, kids are encouraged to attend as many days as they’d like.

The icing on the cake, so to speak, is after the lesson, the kids will be allowed to interact with sanctuary residents – cows, sheep, goats, and more, by helping with easy chores like refilling water troughs and distributing donated fruits and vegetables. Kids who have attended Pasture Pals in the past or participated in VINE’s Barnyard Buddies program, which runs during the school year, will be able to catch up with their favorite buddies.

All sessions will take place at VINE’s location at 201 Massey Road in Springfield. Registration isn’t required. Children are required to be accompanied by an adult. Make sure to wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and leave the snacks at home – our goats have an uncanny talent for sniffing out treats, even if it’s just a cracker in your pocket!

For more information, visit www.vinesanctuary.org or follow VINE on Instagram at @vinesanctuary.