VINE Sanctuary Pasture Pals education program for children

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Did you know chickens are dinosaurs? Or that cows create families? Has a goat helped your art project? All these experiences and more happen during Pasture Pals at VINE Sanctuary. VINE, Veganism Is the Next Evolution, is a refuge for 700 formerly farmed animals and those rescued from vivisection, the entertainment industry, and situations of abuse and neglect. We work for social and environmental justice, as well as animal liberation.

Pasture Pals is a humane education program open to all children ages 6 and up. This program teaches lessons based on empathy and compassion while also giving children, and their adult, the chance to experience the non-human community at VINE.

This program is developed and co-taught by special educator Cat Weiner, who also has an arts-based focus. Each session introduces a humane education lesson, like teaching boundaries and consent, while also including time with the non-human animals, art lessons, and volunteering time. Children will be encouraged to interact with non-human animals on their terms while learning from them.

VINE is offering four separate sessions this summer, three on-site at the sanctuary in Springfield and one virtual. The virtual session of Pasture Pals is open to all ages.

Because children under 12 cannot be vaccinated at this time, we want to ensure the safety and health of our attendees. Social distancing and other CDC guidelines will be followed.

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required and can be found online at www.tinyurl.com/VINE-sanctuary. For more information, contact Anna Boarini at anna@bravebirds.org.