VINE Sanctuary hosts virtual 20th Anniversary Gala

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Have you ever seen a cow walk the red carpet? Or a goat break it down on the dance floor? Or a chicken pull raffle tickets? You can see that and more at the VINE Sanctuary digital 20th Anniversary Gala Oct. 10 at 4 p.m.

To celebrate two decades of working towards the liberation for all, VINE will offer both a ticketed digital gala event and interactive events across our social media platforms. Join us in the morning for a virtual tractor ride-along and a yoga class taught by Alexandra Hanley from Grace Through Gravity. We’ll have a “Cake for Cows” cooking demonstration later in the day, as well as a sanctuary tour, and Barnyard Buddies, VINE’s humane education program for children.

After a day packed with digital events free and open to the public, the gala begins at 4 p.m. The final event of the day is ticketed to help raise funds for our winter animal care costs. But because we do things a little differently at VINE – the community isn’t buying tickets for themselves. Instead, they’re sending a chicken, duck, sheep, goat, or cow to the party!

Tickets range in price and are tied to monthly animal care costs. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase and will feature items from local artist Joanna Alix, coffee from The Flying Crow, VINE swag created by Clever Cow Designs, as well as a three-month subscription to Kinder Beauty Box, a box of custom vegan cheese from VINE’s own Cheryl, a Vegan Veins gift box, and a self-care bundle from Magic Meadow Skincare.

During the party, the cows will walk the red carpet, the animals will get to enjoy the good eats baked earlier during the cooking demonstration, and we’ll celebrate the work VINE has accomplished over the last 20 years.

Tickets are available via the VINE Sanctuary Facebook page or through Eventbrite. You can find the ticket link at www.facebook.com/VINEsanctuary. For questions or more information, email Anna at anna@bravebirds.org.