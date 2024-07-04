Villalobos Brothers at Bandwagon Series

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents contemporary Mexican ensemble Villalobos Brothers on Saturday, July 13, at 6 p.m., at the field behind the Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney.

The Villalobos Brothers are a Grammy Award-winning family band, recognized as one of the foremost contemporary Mexican ensembles in the world. With their unique fusion of Mexican folk, jazz, and classical music, they have captivated audiences across the United States, Mexico, India, Russia, and Canada.

“Virtuosic violinists from Mexico showcasing how traditional music can get reborn into modern culture, these brothers are making an indelible mark on modern American music,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “The Villalobos Brothers are a family band worthy of attention, praise, and adulation.”

Their music is deeply rooted in the traditions of Veracruz, showcasing a vibrant blend of Son Jarocho, Son Huasteco, and Latin jazz. The Villalobos Brothers have mastered the art of crafting original compositions and arrangements that not only pay homage to the richness of Mexican folklore, but also push the boundaries of musical exploration.

Notably, the Villalobos Brothers recently earned acclaim for their collaboration with Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, resulting in the Grammy-winning album “Fandango at the Wall Live in NYC,” which was awarded the Best Latin Jazz Album of 2022. This remarkable project brought together renowned international musicians for a concert at the border, serving as a testament to the power of music to bridge divides.

The Villalobos Brothers have graced prestigious stages around the world, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Davies Symphony Hall, the Latin Grammy Awards, Montreal Jazz Festival, and the Ford Theatre in Hollywood, among many others. Their performances have garnered widespread praise, capturing the hearts of audiences with their virtuosic musicianship, infectious energy, and profound messages of love, brotherhood, and social justice.

In 2022, Ernesto, Alberto, and Luis Villalobos embarked on their Symphonic Project, collaborating with esteemed orchestras such as the San Francisco Symphony, Sun Valley Symphony, Walla Walla Symphony, Yakima Symphony, and Sun Valley Symphony Orchestras. These sold-out concerts demonstrated their ability to seamlessly blend the rich tapestry of their music with the grandeur of symphonic arrangements, creating a truly awe-inspiring experience.

Throughout their journey, the Villalobos Brothers have had the privilege of collaborating with legendary musicians, including Grammy winners Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Antonio Sánchez, Regina Carter, Eduardo Magallanes, Dan Zanes, and Ana Tijoux. These collaborations have further enriched their musical palette and expanded their artistic horizons.

Following their 2023 appearance at the World Trade Center’s opening season of the Perelman Performing Arts Center in New York City, they were invited to showcase at ISPA’s 75th anniversary and globalFEST 2024 at Lincoln Center.

This concert is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on site, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

The Putney Inn is located at 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.