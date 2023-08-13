Village Square Booksellers upcoming events

Joe Citro. Photo provided

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Vt., in welcoming Windsor, Vt., author Joseph Citro on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m., in the debut of his book, “Lake Monsters,” during Bellows Falls Third Friday. Call 802-463-9404 for book and event reservations, or order online at www.villagesquarebooks.com/product/lake-monsters-joseph-citro.

Folk Horror and Vermont gothic combine in Joseph A. Citro’s classic tale of unrelenting terror, “Lake Monsters.” Downsized from his job and dumped by his girlfriend, Harrison Allen dreams of a fresh start. He relocates to a remote island in Lake Champlain, where he sets out to prove that a mysterious creature, unknown to science, lurks in the waters surrounding his new home. What could possibly go wrong? “The author blends a potion of cryptozoology, Forteana, and old-fashioned sleep-shattering fear…a kind of sweet poetry of horror!” says Joseph W. Zarzynski, maritime archaeologist and cryptozoologist. Perfect for longtime fans and a new generation of readers, Bat Books’ gorgeous new presentation of Joseph Citro’s classic tale of unrelenting terror is the story of a man searching for the Lake Champlain Monster, and what he finds.

This elegant collector’s edition contains the original novel’s full, unexpurgated text, plus over 60 pages of never-before-seen extras, including illustrations by renowned artist Michael Zulli (Sandman, Puma Blues), an insightful new introduction by gothic scholar Faye Ringel, a revealing in-depth interview by Vermont horror writer Daniel Mills, plus lots of cryptozoological data, Lovecraftian lore, photographs, history, and fascinating new background essays.

Joseph A. Citro is a Vermont author and folklorist. Occasionally referred as the “Bard of the Bizarre” or “the Ghost-Master General,” he has extensively researched and documented the folklore, hauntings, ghost stories, paranormal activity, and occult happenings of New England.

Bill Ranauro. Photo provided

Then, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m., Village Square Booksellers welcomes Walpole, N.H., author Bill Ranauro to discuss his books on architects Asher Benjamin and William C. Brocklesby. Call 802-463-9404 for book and event reservations.

Both hailing from the Connecticut Valley, these two architects provide a snapshot of American architecture from 1790-1910. Benjamin worked from the 1790s until the 1840s in several classical styles, while William Brocklesby worked in a variety of styles in the Victorian era, from 1880-1910. Both men stand out as talented practitioners of their craft, but also because of their unique contributions to the region and American architecture.

Bill Ranauro worked as a high school history teacher for 37 years in New Hampshire. He has published four previous books, including “Asher Benjamin: American Architect, Author, Artist,” and “Frontier Elegance: The Early Architecture of Walpole, New Hampshire 1750-1850.” When he isn’t writing, Bill enjoys following the Boston Red Sox, traveling with his wife Lisa, and spending time with his family.

