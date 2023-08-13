Village Square Booksellers upcoming events

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Join Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Vt., in welcoming Windsor, Vt., author Joseph Citro on Friday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m., in the debut of his book, “Lake Monsters,” during Bellows Falls Third Friday. Call 802-463-9404 for book and event reservations, or order online at www.villagesquarebooks.com/product/lake-monsters-joseph-citro.

Folk Horror and Vermont gothic combine in Joseph A. Citro’s classic tale of unrelenting terror, “Lake Monsters.” Downsized from his job and dumped by his girlfriend, Harrison Allen dreams of a fresh start. He relocates to a remote island in Lake Champlain, where he sets out to prove that a mysterious creature, unknown to science, lurks in the waters surrounding his new home. What could possibly go wrong? “The author blends a potion of cryptozoology, Forteana, and old-fashioned sleep-shattering fear…a kind of sweet poetry of horror!” says Joseph W. Zarzynski, maritime archaeologist and cryptozoologist. Perfect for longtime fans and a new generation of readers, Bat Books’ gorgeous new presentation of Joseph Citro’s classic tale of unrelenting terror is the story of a man searching for the Lake Champlain Monster, and what he finds.

This elegant collector’s edition contains the original novel’s full, unexpurgated text, plus over 60 pages of never-before-seen extras, including illustrations by renowned artist Michael Zulli (Sandman, Puma Blues), an insightful new introduction by gothic scholar Faye Ringel, a revealing in-depth interview by Vermont horror writer Daniel Mills, plus lots of cryptozoological data, Lovecraftian lore, photographs, history, and fascinating new background essays.

Joseph A. Citro is a Vermont author and folklorist. Occasionally referred as the “Bard of the Bizarre” or “the Ghost-Master General,” he has extensively researched and documented the folklore, hauntings, ghost stories, paranormal activity, and occult happenings of New England.

Then, on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m., Village Square Booksellers welcomes Walpole, N.H., author Bill Ranauro to discuss his books on architects Asher Benjamin and William C. Brocklesby. Call 802-463-9404 for book and event reservations.

Both hailing from the Connecticut Valley, these two architects provide a snapshot of American architecture from 1790-1910. Benjamin worked from the 1790s until the 1840s in several classical styles, while William Brocklesby worked in a variety of styles in the Victorian era, from 1880-1910. Both men stand out as talented practitioners of their craft, but also because of their unique contributions to the region and American architecture.

Bill Ranauro worked as a high school history teacher for 37 years in New Hampshire. He has published four previous books, including “Asher Benjamin: American Architect, Author, Artist,” and “Frontier Elegance: The Early Architecture of Walpole, New Hampshire 1750-1850.” When he isn’t writing, Bill enjoys following the Boston Red Sox, traveling with his wife Lisa, and spending time with his family.