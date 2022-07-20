Vermont Recording Studios opens in Chester

CHESTER, Vt. – A new recording studio, Vermont Recording Studios, has opened its musical doors in Southern Vermont. It was launched in June by local studio producer and engineer John Sawyer, who came to Vermont from Nashville, Tenn. and now resides in the peaceful setting of Chester, Vt.

Sawyer’s studio experiences are extensive. He has been involved with studios since 1993, having worked in many professional settings with iconic artists throughout his career in the recording industry. Early on, while attending Full Sail University in Winter Park, Fla., he started working with a band called Tabitha’s Secret, which would go on in part to become the platinum-selling band Matchbox 20. Sawyer later received a platinum sales award for his work with the band.

After college, Sawyer began interning with the legendary design firm Walters-Storyk Design Group, before going to work for the legendary Giant Recording Studios in New York City, N.Y. During this time, he had the opportunity to work with many well known artists, including Sting, David Bowie, Dr. John, Queen Latifah, Q-Tip, Will Lee, Paul Shafer, Lou “Blue Lou” Marini, Alan “Mr. Fabulous” Rubin, and more.

Sawyer eventually moved to Miami where he co-owned a recording studio named Mad Hatter Studios while also working in several other prestigious studios, including Criteria Studios, Studio Center, and Audio Vision. While in Miami, he worked with many more established artists, including Barry Gibb, Barbara Streisand, Scott Stapp of Creed, Ronnie James Dio, Yngwie Malmsteen, Matchbox 20, Lauryn Hill, Inner Circle, Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden, Danny Spitz of Anthrax, and several local Florida bands.

After starting a family, Sawyer moved to Nashville to work as the Director for Pro Tools Training Center, before moving to Chester to pursue high-end sales, service and support, and also to begin building his own recording studio.

“I love music and having fun with musicians to help make their dreams come true,” Sawyer said in a recent interview. “My immediate plans are simply to bring professional recording and mixing to central Vermont. I’ve already had lots of interest since launching the website and social media pages, and we’re now booking studio sessions.”

If you are interested in learning more about Vermont Recording Studio and meeting John Sawyer, visit his studio website at www.vermontrecordingstudios.com or a call 802-631-0707. You can also reach the studio by email at studio@vermontrecordingstudios.com and follow him on social media at @VTRecording.