Vermont photographer launches Guided Photo Walk Series in Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Photographer Casey G., newly relocated to southern Vermont, is launching a new series of community photo walks this spring – and the first one has been a long time coming.

“I’ve been dreaming about this for a while now – and it’s finally happening,” says Casey.

The first Guided Photo Walk will take place on Saturday, May 10, at 5 p.m., in downtown Bellows Falls. These 90-minute walks are designed to help everyday people take better, more meaningful photos – without the need for fancy gear or prior experience. Each walk includes light instruction, real-time practice, and space to slow down and notice everyday beauty using any camera or smartphone.

“These walks aren’t about being a perfect photographer,” says Casey. “They’re about noticing what’s already around you – and learning how to capture it in a way that feels honest.”

The walks are $100 per person, and limited to eight participants. Registration is now open at www.tinyurl.com/photowalkswithcasey.

Use code EARLYBIRD at checkout for a discount through May 3.

Casey G. is a documentary-style photographer and new Vermont resident based in Westminster. Her work focuses on unscripted moments, natural light, and helping people feel more confident capturing their everyday life. She is also the creator of “Photo School (For the Rest of Us),” a seasonal newsletter with photo tips and creative prompts for beginners.