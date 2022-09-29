REGION – Vermont Open Studio Weekend will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day, throughout the region.

Open Studio Weekend welcomes visitors to over 100 studios and offers visitors and collectors the opportunity to plan a tour that brings them through the small towns of Vermont to studios where they can purchase beautiful objects and talk with the artist.

Local artists in the area include Amy Mosher, Twilight paintings; Jane Wojick, pottery; Robert O’Brien, watercolor; Rich Detrano, woodturner; and The Gallery at the Vault. Glass blowers, potters, metalworkers, jewelers, weavers, painters, woodworkers, photographers, book artists, printmakers, and basketmakers invite visitors to come behind the scenes and witness the artist and their craft.

To access the map and download the booklet, visit www.vermontcrafts.com/visit-open-studio/.