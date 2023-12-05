Vermont in the movies

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Sunday, Dec. 10, at 1:30 p.m., the Vermont Historical Society’s Amanda Gustin will present “Vermont vs Hollywood, 100 Years of Vermont in Film,” an hour-long discussion on how Vermont has been portrayed in cinema, illustrated with clips from the films mentioned, ranging chronologically from 1919’s “Way Down East” to 2005’s “Thank You for Smoking.” Other titles on the docket include Hitchcock’s “The Trouble with Harry” and “Baby Boom,” which showcases much local footage.

Vermont has been a featured location in Hollywood movies for nearly a century. It has represented many different ideals during that time, and its portrayal reflects both Vermont’s own history, as well as that of America. Examining those films provides interesting and fun insights into the hold Vermont has had on imagination in the media age.

The venue is the South Londonderry Depot, located on West River Street at the intersection with Route 100, immediately South of the West River Bridge. This talk is free, open to the public, and accessible to those with disabilities. For more information, contact Bob Brandt at rbrandt840@aol.com.

“Vermont versus Hollywood: 100 Years of Vermont in Film” is a Vermont Humanities Council program hosted by Weston Historical Society and co-hosted by the Friends of the West River Trail and the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society.