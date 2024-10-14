Vermont Film Festival returns with “Funny Farm”

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Last winter, The Vermont Film Festival began with a speaker from the Vermont Humanities Council, and the showing of three films.

This fall, the celebration continues with three more films, two filmed in Vermont and one purported to take place there.

First up, on Oct. 24, is “Funny Farm,” filmed in Townsend and Grafton, Vt. Chevy Chase stars in this comedy about a couple who swap city life for the country, but their picturesque new hometown and country life turn out to be more than a little bit different from what they were expecting.

“Funny Farm” will be followed, on Nov. 14, by “Where the Rivers Flow North,” and on Dec. 12, by “White Christmas,” with Bing Crosby crooning the title tune.

All films will be shown at the South Londonderry Depot, on Route 100, at 7 p.m. There will be no cost to attend; donations will be accepted and shared between the three sponsoring organizations, a consortium of the Friends of the West River Trail and the historical societies of Londonderry and Weston.