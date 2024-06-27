Vermont-born Aleda Bliss first album release

REGION – Vermont born and raised performer, producer, and songwriter Aleda Bliss presents her debut album “Every Song on This Playlist Is For You,” available now on Bandcamp and all music streaming services – Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, et al.

Written as she returned to her home state in the private grief of the pandemic, the album was coproduced with indie-pop producer Christopher Hawthorn over the course of three seasons in Burlington, Vt.

“As I was writing and recording,” Bliss recalls, “I was sorting through the (sometimes literal) relics of my past, waving at ghosts, unraveling the future. And I kept finding mix CDs my teenage crushes gave me.”

With an extensive background in theater, Bliss approached the making of the record with a director’s eye and a performer’s touch. “The playlist” became the framework for what she thinks of as a film: “The songs are the scenes…and they’re love songs. It’s a love story.” And then, with a laugh, “Is there any other kind?”

You can find Aleda on Instagram at @aledablisspresents.