VAULT Open Wall Show: People, Places, and Things

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall Show “People, Places, and Things.” This show includes beautiful photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, an artist cutout book, encaustics, cyanotype, jewelry, fiber art, and needlework. What a beautiful and diverse collection of works by your neighbors and friends! The art will be on display until Dec. 26.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. Let us know if you would like to participate.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.