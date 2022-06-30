VAULT Open Wall Show for all artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time as well, as well as for seasoned artists. The next show’s theme is “Nature’s Splendor.” You can bring in two works if they are 18” x 20” or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc. are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages.

Bring your creations in on Wednesday, July 13, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, July 15, from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., or on Saturday, July 16, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. if you cannot come during the week. The show will be on display from July 20 to Oct. 12, 2022.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St.,

Springfield. Contact at 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org, Facebook, or Instagram. Wheelchair accessible.