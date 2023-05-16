VAULT celebrates Vermont Open Studio

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 31st year of Vermont Spring Open Studio Weekend will be held Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day. Visitors will have the opportunity to plan a tour that brings them through the small towns of Vermont to artist studios. Gallery at the VAULT, located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, is an information center where you can pick up a map, find out more about artist studios, shop the creations of 125 artists, and enjoy new exhibits.

VAULT will host two artist demonstrations during this open studio weekend. Stop by on May 27, from 12-2 p.m., for Gloria Dufield’s origami demonstration. On Sunday, from 12-1:30 p.m., Richard Emery will show you his unique method of turning pine scraps into stones that frame his mirrors and paintings.

Gallery at the VAULT is open on Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., with special open studio Sunday hours, and is next door to Copper Fox Restaurant. See www.galleryvault.org

The Vermont Crafts Council affirms that creative problem solving is an essential human skill that will be strengthened with engagement with non-digital materials, clay, wood, metals, glass, felt, thread, cloth, paper, and paints. The history of craft traditions in Vermont presents a window into past community life that is again being embraced by a new generation seeking a grounded connection to human, handmade, functional artwork that is used in everyday life.