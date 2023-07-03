VAULT calls for submissions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT, in the gallery’s Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “Dance of Color,” which will be on display from July 19 – Oct. 11. You can bring in two works if they are 18 inches by 20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc. are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages. Wire on the back of wall art is needed for our hanging system. The time to bring in your creation is Wednesday, July 12, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Friday, July 14, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; or Saturday, July 15, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or come into Gallery at the VAULT, located at 68 Main Street, Springfield. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. The gallery can be found online at www.galleryvault.org, or on Facebook.