VAULT calls for Open Wall submissions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our Open Wall Show.

This is a chance to display your work in a nonjuried show. There is no fee. It

is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “Nostalgia,” which will be on display from March 19 – May 14. You can bring in two works if they are 18 inches by 20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc., are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages. Wire on the back of wall art is needed for our hanging system.

The time to bring in your creation is March 5 -8 and 12-14, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, stop by the gallery, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Gallery at the VAULT is accessible.