Valentine Dot Mandala with Wendi

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. join Wendi Germain at the Springfield Town Library for a fun-filled three hours of mandala dot painting.

A mandala dot art is a pattern that is created with many small colorful dots. It’s a very simple technique. Aboriginal people used dots frequently in their art as a way to fill spaces.

Wendi was born in Springfield and now lives among the dirt roads of Chester. She is a self-taught artist who found the joy of art when she realized that art is not something that needs to be planned. For her, the beauty is in the unexpected result; she starts each piece with no expectations.

Wendi is thrilled to share some of her creativity with you. Art changed her life, and she hopes that she can help others find the same joy!

Contact the Library at 802-885-3108 if you have any questions.

This event is free and open to the, public registration is required: https://bit.ly/3vVCt8M.