UU Meetinghouse hosts free summer concert series

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Acoustic musicians take the stage this summer for a series of free public concerts hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse in Springfield. The family-friendly performances will be held outdoors (weather permitting) on Saturdays from 5–7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

The series opens on Aug. 6 with guitarist and vocalist Bill Brink and pianist and vocalist Matt Meserve. Pulling from their extensive repertoire of material, the pair will perform popular covers as well as heartfelt originals.

On Aug. 13, husband and wife duo The Milkhouse Heaters will showcase their original Americana songs. The Milkhouse Heaters are veterans of the Boston music scene who have shared the stage with notable acts such as The Black Crowes and Fuel.

Upcoming concerts and weather-related cancelations will be announced on the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse website, which can be found at www.uuspringfieldvt.org.

The Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse is located at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield. The Meetinghouse will provide limited seating and audience members are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Light refreshments will be available for purchase with proceeds benefitting the UU Meetinghouse.

For more information on the summer concert series, contact June Brink at billbrinkmusic@gmail.com.