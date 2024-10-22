Upper Valley Baroque at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Upper Valley Baoroque, the exciting professional music ensemble, will perform for the first time in Claremont.

Upper Valley Baroque creates unique experiences for listeners with their blend of passionate musicians bringing great music to life on period instruments in the best acoustical venues of the region. Their audiences rave about the joy of discovering new sounds in old music.

The performance will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m., at the Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square, Claremont, N.H.

This “Baroque Celebrations” concert features inspiring music from France, Italy, and England, performed on period instruments by Upper Valley Baroque’s world-class vocal and instrumental musicians. The concert will include performances of Charpentier’s “Te Deum,” Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” and Handel’s “Coronation Anthems.”

Treat yourself to an afternoon of joyous and inspiring music – clarion trumpets, sonorous woodwinds, pounding timpani, lush strings, solo voices, and the resounding harmonies of the choir.

Tickets are available at www.uppervalleybaroque.org/concerts, and at the door.

Upper Valley Baroque was founded in 2021 to share high-quality musical experiences and to introduce people to this uplifting repertoire. Upper Valley Baroque offers performances of Baroque and Early music by a variety of ensembles, provides educational opportunities, and supports musicians – all enriching our area’s cultural life. 2024-2025 marks our fourth season of bringing excellent Baroque music to the region.