Uplift Acrobatics and Dance presents “The Enchanted Forest”

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Springfield’s own Uplift Acrobatics and Dance studio is pleased to announce its upcoming stage event, “The Enchanted Forest,” taking place on June 29 and 30, at the Claremont Opera House in Claremont, N.H. This magical performance promises to transport audiences into a realm where dance and acrobatics come together to weave tales of wonder and enchantment.

This year’s dreamlike production welcomes over 200 dancers to the stage, who will transform before your eyes into woodland creatures, mystical beings, and guardians of the forest. The show includes performances from all Uplift dance and acrobatics classes, specialty dance classes, and the Uplift Dance Company. Through the art of movement, dancers will uncover the secrets of the forest – its whispers, its shadows, and all its glorious untamed beauty.

“Across centuries, folklore has woven countless tales within the enchanted forest – an arena of risk, challenge, refuge, magic, and adventure,” remarked Kaitlyn Knapp, owner and certified dance and acrobatics instructor at Uplift. “It’s a realm where limitless possibilities unfold, much like the boundless world of dance within our studio.”

From the delicate flutter of fairy wings, to the powerful strides of ancient tree spirits, every performance promises to be a breathtaking spectacle of artistry and athleticism. “The Enchanted Forest” awaits, ready to ignite your senses and leave you spellbound. Tickets are available now for two performances at the Claremont Opera House: Saturday June 29, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday June 30, at 2 p.m. “The Enchanted Forest” plays for two hours, with one intermission.

“The Enchanted Forest” provides a mesmerizing backdrop for our talented dancers, reflecting their personal journeys of growth in knowledge, dance, acrobatics, and confidence throughout this year at Uplift,” added Knapp. “We invite you to join us for this captivating presentation, and immerse yourself in a world where dreams soar and creativity flourishes boundlessly.”

Tickets for “The Enchanted Forest” can be purchased through the Claremont Opera House Box office at www.cohnh.org/event/uplift-acrobatics-and-dance-presents-the-enchanted-forest.