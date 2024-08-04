Upcoming events at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Below is a list of events to be held at Next Stage Arts, located at 15 Kimball Hill in Putney, Vt., in the coming weeks.

Aug. 10 – Yann Falquet and Keith Murphy, and The Murphy Beds

Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present a double bill of traditional and original folk, with Yann Falquet and Keith Murphy, and The Murphy Beds, on Saturday, Aug.10, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage. Tickets are are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; there is also a livestream ticket option. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.

Aug. 15 – Rainbow Girls and Children of Divorce

Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present an evening of folk, roots, and Americana music by California-based trio Rainbow Girls, at Next Stage on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 7 p.m. at Next Stage. Children of Divorce open. Tickets are are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; there is also a livestream ticket option. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. For information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.

Aug. 17 – Hannah Harvester “Landscapes”

The NXT Gallery is pleased to present “Landscapes,” an exhibition of paintings by artist Hannah Harvester. The exhibit runs Aug. 17 – Nov.10. The gallery is open to the public during scheduled performances in the theater, and by appointment.