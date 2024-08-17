UnReel to play at Best of Vermont Summer Festival

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4-7 p.m., UnReel will be playing in the music tent at the Best of Vermont Summer Festival, just south of Ludlow on Route 103.

Graham and Camille Parker have long provided fiddle, mandolin, and stirring vocals for Vermont’s favorite Celtic band, Gypsy Reel. Now they’ve teamed with singer-songwriter and storyteller Jon Clinch for an all-new project – UnReel. The band focuses on original songs, traditional material, and classic Americana. And for this event, they’ll be joined by percussionist and shantyman Reagh Greenleaf Jr. With deft guitar work, sweet fiddle, impeccable harmonies, and infectious rhythms, UnReel will break your heart while raising your spirits. See you at the fair.