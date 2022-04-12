“Treasures of the Earth” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “Treasures of the Earth.” The show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, Chinese calligraphy, prism/pen, lino block, fiber art, scarves, jewelry, and bookmarks. We are amazed at the talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield. This is a wonderful show. Thank you to all who are participating. The works will be on display until May 11.

While you are here, you can also enjoy “Traditions of Lakota and Abenaki People,” a show by Kathryn Adams and help us celebrate our 20th Anniversary.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30 mile radius of Springfield. For more information please call or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield. We are open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Contact us at 802-885-7111, galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our web page at www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.