“Transcending” fine art show at DaVallia Gallery

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a new fine art exhibition. Their fine art show, “Transcending,” will feature paintings by Laurie Alberts June 25 through July 29.

DaVallia Gallery is pleased to premiere Vermont artist Laurie Alberts in her first fine art exhibition. The exhibition will feature a new collection of her oil and cold wax paintings. Laurie Alberts’ first creative incarnation was as a novelist, memoirist, and professor of creative writing. After publishing eight books, she began painting and never looked back. Painting permits her to transcend the gritty realism of her prose in favor of the emotional content of places she’s inhabited or imagined, visits to a realm beyond language.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art. DaVallia welcomes you to enjoy the first show of the 2021 season. To preview the show, purchase works, or to learn more about our art collection, visit us online at www.ArtfulVT.com. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.