Townshend Farmers Market applications.

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Jennifer Yocum, our farmers market manager, is very excited for this year’s season. Applications are now available for the 2023 Townshend Farmers Market, located at the West Townshend Country Store. The market runs on Fridays beginning May 26 and goes ‪through Oct. 6, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Items that are sold include:

Fresh and preserved fruits and vegetables, flowers, seeds and seedlings, honey, maple syrup, natural fibers, eggs, meats, cheese and other farm products.

Homemade baked goods and other prepared foods and drinks that contain local ingredients.

Plants grown by the vendor.

Studio, workshop, or handmade items, that utilize local agricultural materials wherever possible, and/or that fit the definition of “traditional crafts”.

The Friday market is a great time to sell your wares, see old friends and make new ones, enjoy some delicious wood-fired pizza, listen to live music, and enjoy a very special community.

Applications can be found on the WRCP website (www.Westtownshend.org/farmers-market). Please contact Jennifer Yocom, market manager, at townshendfarmersmarket@gmail.com if you have questions.