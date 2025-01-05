Toussaint St. Negritude at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library, in collaboration with Flat Iron Coffee House and Village Square Booksellers, welcomes Vermont poet and musician Toussaint St. Negritude, for a reading to celebrate the launch of his debut collection of poems, “Mountain Spells,” on Saturday, Jan. 18, from 3-5 p.m. St. Negritude will read selections from “Mountain Spells,” tell stories, play the bass clarinet, and sign books at the Flat Iron Cooperative Coffee House, 51 The Square in Bellows Falls, Vt.

This library-produced event is free and open to the public. At the event, representatives from Village Square Booksellers will have copies of “Mountain Spells” for sale, and the cafe will sell refreshments. The recommended attire for this event is “fabulous.” For more information about the event, please contact the library at 802-463-4270 or assistant@rockinghamlibrary.org. For more information about the author, visit www.toussaintstnegritude.com.