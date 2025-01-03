Tom Pirozzoli album release show at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Tom Pirozzoli’s recordings have had national and international success, and he’s in the Smithsonian Folkways Collection. He’s been on the Top 40 AAA charts, and had a featured release at Tower Records in Los Angeles and Nashville. He’s worked with artists like Greg Brown, Jesse Winchester, Doc Watson, and Willy Porter.

Sophisticated guitar playing forms a rich backdrop for his warm tenor, with melodies and lyrics exploring a wide range of the human and global experience. His encounters with people, cultures, and ideas while traveling Europe, South America, India, Southeast Asia, China, and Tibet continue to enrich and deepen his music. His relaxed stage presence features endearing, funny, insightful patter.

When he opened for Rupert Wates at Stage 33 Live last May, and his set ended before anybody wanted it to, he asked the audience if he should come back, and received one of the most enthusiastic responses the room has had.

Carl Beverly, from Warner, N.H., has a distinctive rhythmic finger-picking style that grooves without straying far from a mellow folk grounding. His personal, relatable writing about the joys and sorrows of life, family, friends, and nature, along with his easygoing personality, have made him a Stage 33 Live favorite. He’s been songwriting since the ‘70s and is a frequent performer at area coffee houses, open mics, and assisted living homes. Carl does much of his writing while hiking in his beloved Mink Hills.

Rich Ewald will be making his first appearance at Stage 33 Live. His provided bio cannot be improved upon: “Ancient local resident bored with singing to the walls of his house. Due to arthritic hands no longer plays guitar or keyboard in public, but coaxes original songs about place, family, love, mortality – folk, chant, bluesy/rockish tunes, and drummed rhythms – from a 21-chord Oscar Schmidt autoharp, the most widely-respected manufacturer of the instrument, and the one with the highest consonant-to-vowel ratio in its name.”

Tom Pirozzoli, Carl Beverly, and Rich Ewald will perform at Stage 33 Live on Sunday, Jan. 26, in a 3 p.m. matinee. Tickets are a discounted advance through www.stage33live.com, or can be purchased at the door subject to availability. Advance tickets guarantee entry. All proceeds go to the artists. The performances will be recorded and filmed.