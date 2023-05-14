Tom Ghent at UU Meetinghouse

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Acclaimed singer-songwriter and session musician Tom Ghent will present a concert of his original material at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse on Saturday, May 20, from 4-6 p.m. The evening is a prelude to a series of free public concerts hosted by the UU Meetinghouse that will run from June through August on the first two Sundays of each month.

Tom began his career in New York City during the folk heyday of the 1960s. On the advice of friend, Kris Kristofferson, Tom found his way to Nashville, where he hit his stride as a songwriter and session artist. He has since performed with numerous country and folk legends such as Joan Baez, Steve Goodman, and Mickey Newbury, and appeared as a solo artist at the Hollywood Bowl and the Monterrey Pop Festival.

Tom’s songs have been recorded by Kristofferson, Mama Cass, Rita Coolidge, and Gene Watson, among many others. His 1971 release, “Yankee’s Rebel Son,” is considered by some as one of Nashville’s greatest records, and the album’s breakout hit, “Whiskey Whiskey,” has been recorded over 60 times.

Saturday’s performance will be held outdoors, but will be moved inside in response to inclement weather. Seating will be provided.

For those unable to attend the concert, Tom will be performing a short set earlier in the day during the UU’s 12th annual May Festival, which will be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local mainstays Stringfield Springers and Bill Brink will also perform.

The Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse is located at 21 Fairground Road in Springfield, Vt. For more information on the upcoming concert series, please visit www.uuspringfieldvt.org.