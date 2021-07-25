Time to get ready for the annual Duck Race

LUDLOW, Vt. – It’s getting close to that time – when we’ll all be rooting for our favorite duck! Yes, the annual Duck Race sponsored by the Ludlow Rotary Club will soon be racing down the Black River to reward its owners.

The LRC formally announced that the traditional Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21 when the ducks will be dropped into the Black River at noon from the Depot Street Bridge. Prizes for the regular winning ducks crossing the finish line at Walker Bridge will be $200 for first place, $100 for second place, $75 for third place, and $25 for the last duck to finish.

Corporate ducks also have a winning chance; the first corporate duck to cross the finish line will have the honor of displaying the corporate duck plaque in their business for the next year.

Where can you rent your ducks? You can purchase them at Ludlow Insurance Agency, Peoples United Bank, Fletcher Memorial Library, Benson’s Chevrolet, or see any Ludlow Rotarian. If you prefer to go online, check out www.ludlowrotary.com.

If you’re going to pay by check, please make the check payable to LARCF – Ludlow Area Rotary Charitable Fund.

So, you’d better hurry since there are just a limited number of ducks in the race!