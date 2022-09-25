Tiffany Williams to perform at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Tiffany Williams, Sara Trunzo, and Bethanie Yeakle will perform at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vt. on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m.

Nashville-based Tiffany Williams grew up in an Eastern Kentucky coal camp house, the daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter of coal miners. Her debut album, All Those Days of Drinking Dust, produced by Grammy-nominated Duane Lundy, is solidly in the New Appalachian Movement that tangles tradition and heritage with contemporary leanings. Her evocative voice rises like the mountains, and wanders low and snaky as the creeks of the place she was born and raised.

Sara Trunzo, brought onto the bill at Williams’ request, fits squarely in the Americana realm; bringing genuine, unromanticized aspects of rural living to the forefront. She’s a Folk Alliance International charting singer-songwriter. Her album, Dirigo Attitude, recorded at the legendary Sound Emporium, featured revered songwriters Darrell Scott and Mary Gauthier. Her third record, Cabin Fever Dream, is out now. Originally hailing from working-class New Jersey, she adopted rural Maine as home, with stints in Nashville.

Bethanie Yeakle is a Brattleboro-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and performing artist with a less-is-more approach that’s both powerful and ethereal. A performance alumnus of Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, The Guthrie Center, and Club Passim, Yeakle has shared stages with Tune-Yards, Antje Duvekot, Anais Mitchell, Slaid Cleaves, My Morning Jacket, Bill Kirchen, and more.