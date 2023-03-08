Thrifty Attic bag sale

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Thrifty Attic in Londonderry will have their Semi-Annual Bag Sale on Wednesday, March 15, and Saturday, March 17, from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Shoppers may fill bags with anything from the shelves.

All items must go, and our bag rates will drop later in the day on Saturday.

Lots of coats, winters wear, and shoes are available. We have clothing and shoes from infant through adult, plus some bedding, games, and small housewares.

All new spring items will be out and available in the store on the following Wednesday, March 22. The Thrifty Attic is located at 2051 Main St. in Londonderry, Vt. All proceeds will benefit local non profits.