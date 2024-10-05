Three zydeco bands play on Oct. 13

PUTNEY, Vt. – Three of New England’s top zydeco bands will perform at the Vermont Zydeco Party, held at Next Stage Arts in Putney on Oct. 13, from 3-8 p.m. This celebration of zydeco music, known for its infectious joy and energetic rhythms, will be held in the community room, where there’s plenty of room for dancing. Those already familiar with, and passionate about, zydeco will have an opportunity for nonstop dancing. And, for anyone new to this dance, a free lesson is available at 3 p.m.

Planet Zydeco captures the essence of traditional, rural-style, accordion-driven dance music as it is played in clubs and dance halls in southwest Louisiana today. Their funky, syncopated sound is a popular mix of up-tempo songs, as well as slower, blues-inspired numbers, and traditional waltzes enjoyed by enthusiastic audiences and dancers throughout the Northeast.

The Squeezebox Stompers, a Boston-area Americana Roots band, has performed Americana, Cajun, zydeco, blues, folk, and original songs for the past 15 years. Members of the band have received Boston Music Awards and Songwriting Awards.

Bayou X is led by New Orleans native Peter Simoneaux on fiddle and vocals, with his

partner Linda Simoneaux on various accordions, fiddle, and vocals. This dance band plays original and traditional Cajun/Zydeco dance music of southwest Louisiana, from classic Cajun two-steps, to syncopated zydeco beats, to traditional waltzes.

The admission covers a zydeco lesson, a line dance lesson, and performances by all three bands. There will be a potluck and cash bar. For questions, contact vtzydeco@gmail.com or visit Vermont Zydeco Party on Facebook.