Thomsons begin rehearsals for “Love Letters”

LUDLOW, Vt. – Pictured here are George and Linda Thomson as they begin rehearsals for the forthcoming play “Love Letters”. The play, sponsored by Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) will appear on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m., at the Heald Auditorium in Ludlow’s Town Hall, Previously, the Thomsons had performed this play to a standing room only audience at the Gables in Rutland. “Love Letters,” written by A. R. Gurney, is the story of two people’s correspondence throughout their lives as they develop a love that transcends the ups and downs of life.