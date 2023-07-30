The Woodpeckers on the Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 20th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, jazz, Americana, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, Aug. 6, with classic swing quartet The Woodpeckers. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 20. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, Rod’s, and many other Putney area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772, or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The Woodpeckers joyfully play the classic swing music of the 1920s and 30s. In a highly improvisatory, good-humored, spontaneous, conversational, and interactive style, they freshly interpret the exhilarating music of that time, when jazz was being born and was embraced and celebrated by young and old. The quartet includes Ron Kelley (tenor sax), Walter Slowinski (clarinet), Ty Gibbons (upright bass), and Mark Anagnostopulos (rhythm guitar). All members sing.