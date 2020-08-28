The value of our stories with Rajnii Eddins at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Each one of us has a story that is valuable. Rajnii Eddins utilizes spoken word as a tool for engagement in conversations about race, culture, equity, and the richness to be found in each of our stories. On Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., Eddins will share his poetry and the historical context in which it was created.

He will discuss how our stories can be used to confront racism and other injustices, affirm diversity and equity, and initiate community dialogue. He will conclude with a conversation about how attendees can share their stories as a way to create healing and to grow mutual understanding.

Hailing from Seattle, Rajnii Eddins has been performing poetry and engaging diverse audiences for more than 20 years. He was the youngest member of the African American Writers Alliance at 11 years old, was chosen as the first youth poet to read original works to the Seattle City Council at 17, and represented Seattle in the National Poetry Slam. He is a published author of two books of poetry, “A Taste of RAGE” and “Their Names Are Mine.”

This event will be hosted virtually on Zoom. Sign up is required at www.bit.ly/30PZpHL. A Vermont Humanities Council event hosted by Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street. For more information, call 802-885-3108.