The third annual Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center and The Edgar May Health & Recreation Center are pleased to announce the “Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run” July 17, from 9-11 a.m., at SAPCC’s 6 Main Street, N. Springfield, Vt. campus. Parking will be at KJ’s place. Rain date is July 18.

At 10:30 a.m. hundreds of tiny rubber ducks will be launched into the Black River off the Route 106 bridge and race to the finish line. You can sponsor a duck by logging on to www.SAPCC-VT.org or in person at SAPCC or The Edgar May. The first duck to cross the finish line wins $250 cash, second place is $100, and third place is $75. Last place wins swimming lessons at The Edgar May.

2021 marks the third year of the joint collaboration between The Edgar May and the Parent Child Center to provide health and wellness activities to families in southeastern Vermont and New Hampshire border towns. The fundraiser will benefit family programming, and resource material will be available for parents interested in the programs.

Come and enjoy free fun children’s activities along with a small petting zoo, snacks, silent auction, raffle, gift shop, and more! After the race, visit The Edgar May and check out the new climbing wall and other activities.

You can participate in many ways. Businesses are invited to sponsor the event, which allows us to offer the best activities and prizes possible to grow this annual community event. Donate an item or gift certificate to our silent auction and we will include information, provided by you, about your products. Buy a large rubber duck and decorate it to be entered into the Duck Decorating Contest for a chance to win cash prizes and bragging rights. Visit www.sapcc-vt.org for more information and to get involved.

If you have questions or would like to get involved with the Fit ‘n Fun Duck Run, contact the Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242 or sapcc@sapcc-vt.org, or the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center at 802-885-2568 or info@myreccenter.org.