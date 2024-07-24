PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present country swing sextet The Sweetback Sisters at Next Stage on Friday, Aug. 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Centered around the charismatic, airtight harmonies of Emily Miller and Zara Bode, The Sweetback Sisters mix compelling originals and unexpected interpretations of country classics. Hints of jazz and ragtime flesh out the sisters’ unique brand of classic country, as Miller, Bode, and their remarkably versatile band conjure up a singular blend of heart, humor, and virtuosic musicianship. Their rollicking music is as infectious as it is heartbreaking. Like the country artists they admire, the Sisters sing about traditional subjects of heartbreak, revenge, remorse, and staying strong in the face of relationships gone wrong, albeit with a contemporary sensibility.

The Sweetback Sisters first emerged in 2007, and over the course of three ensuing albums, the band built a dedicated following in the U.S. and Europe, while racking up a heap of critical acclaim. With a live show that The Boston Globe described as “the perfect balance of sass, sincerity, and swing,” The Sweetback Sisters have performed everywhere from A Prairie Home Companion to Mountain Stage, and graced festivals from coast to coast.

Technically speaking, The Sweetback Sisters come from Brooklyn, but philosophically, they hail from a parallel universe – one where country music history zigged instead of zagged. The sextet’s blend of magical harmonies, blazing solos, and charging rhythms doesn’t just look back on honky tonk with fond nostalgia, but rather moves it forward into the 21st century, presenting a vital take on an all-American genre.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org, and there is also a livestream ticket option. For more information, call 802-387-0102. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.