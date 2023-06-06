The Stockwell Brothers on Tavern Lawn

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 20th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, jazz, Americana, pop, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, June 11, with contemporary folk and bluegrass quartet The Stockwell Brothers. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 20. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted), and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772, or visit twilightmusic.org

Bruce, Barry, Alan, and Kelly Stockwell’s music spans traditional and progressive styles, but their trademark acoustic sound features new singer-songwriter material recast with banjo, alternative rhythms, and three-part harmonies. Featuring 2005 Merlefest bluegrass banjo contest winner Bruce Stockwell, The Stockwell Brothers have performed alongside artists from Bill Monroe, Doc Watson, and Earl Scruggs, to Mary-Chapin Carpenter, Jonathan Edwards, and Asleep At The Wheel, recorded with Mike Auldridge and Phil Rosenthal of the bluegrass supergroup The Seldom Scene, and toured throughout the United States, and in Canada and Europe.