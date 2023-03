BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Bellows Falls Union High School Drama Club presents The Spongebob Musical, by Kyla Jarrow & Tina Landau, on March 10 and 11 in the Bellows Falls Union High School Auditorium. Tickets can be bought in advanced.

The showings will take place on March 10, at 7 p.m. and on March 11, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Bellows Falls Union High School is located at 406 High School Rd. in Westminster.

Presented with special permission by Concord Theatricals.