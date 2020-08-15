The South Londonderry Free Library offerings

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Come on over and see all that we have to offer: in-person or street-side lending, outside story walk, crafts-to-go for the kids, downloadable audio and eBooks, library trail, online universal class courses, rock painting kit, farm animal templates, movies, and great books in all categories for children and adults. For requests, call 802-824-3371 or email southlondonderryfreelibrary@yahoo.com. We are open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.