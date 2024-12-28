The Smack Dabs and Rhythm Future Quartet at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts presents a double bill of good-time swing blues music from the 1930s from The Smack Dabs, and gypsy jazz from Rhythm Future Quartet, on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage.

The Smack Dabs specialize in good-time swing blues music from the 1930s, featuring the songs of Tampa Red, Big Bill Broonzy, The Harlem Hamfats, and many others. This delightful and timeless genre features a rich variety of musical styles, ranging from mournful blues to joyful celebrations, setting the stage for incredible solo and group improvisations, and delighting audiences and dancers alike.

They are proud to feature some of Boston’s most compelling improvising musicians in their lineup, bringing a fresh and unique sound to each performance. The core band includes Mark Earley on guitar, vocals, and kazoo; David Sparr on piano; Jim Gray on upright bass; Mark Berney on cornet; Kit Buckley on saxophone and clarinet; and Jon Kraus on washboard.

The acoustic jazz ensemble Rhythm Future Quartet has a straightforward agenda: to keep the spirit of gypsy jazz alive and expanding in today’s musical universe. The virtuosic foursome, named for a Django Reinhardt tune, offers up a newly minted sound, influenced by the classic Hot Club of France, yet wholly contemporary. Founded by violinist Jason Anick, the quartet performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw upon diverse international rhythms and musical idioms. With Max O’Rourke, Henry Acker, and Greg Loughman rounding out the quartet, Rhythm Future is dedicated to expanding the boundaries of a vital musical genre.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. For information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.