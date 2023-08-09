The Silverbacks to perform in Proctorsville

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite everyone to spend an evening listening to the sounds of The Silverbacks at the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

Based in Brandon, Vt., the Silverbacks mix authentic blues and rock classics, managing to sound fresh and familiar at the same time. At the root of nearly all classic rock songs is the blues. The Silverbacks illustrate this foundational link with every song they play, from Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign” to “Black Magic Woman.” The band features Rob Zollman (drums), Sean Barrett (lead guitar and vocals), Scott Totten (harmonica), Peter Kennedy (bass, vocals) and Tom Van Sant (rhythm guitar and lead vocals).

Cavendish encourages all area residents and visitors to join their friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and either reconnect with old friends, or make new ones. Murdock’s Restaurant and Singleton’s each offer takeout, so please patronize the local establishments.

This concert is sponsored by the Holy Name of Mary Altar Society.

As always, the concerts are free and open to everyone. For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com. In the event of rain, postponement information will be reflected on the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page.