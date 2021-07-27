The Party Crashers return to the Chester Summer Music Series

CHESTER, Vt. – On Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 6:30-8 p.m., Chester’s Summer Music Series welcomes back the Party Crashers.

Touted as the Upper Valley and Central Vermont’s hottest band, this five-piece, high energy, multi-genre dance band has been playing the New England music scene for nearly 20 years. From Motown to modern pop, this band will have you dancing and singing along from the downbeat. The Party Crashers play your favorite songs and pride themselves on their ability to span the generations with their high octane infectious grooves. Over and over folks rave about the variety of music in their repertoire.

Hillary is an outstanding singer and puts on a performance like nobody’s business. Hillary shares the stage with Ed McGee on guitar and vocals and Jacob Kaplan on Alto Sax and Keyboards. Kristin and Tom round out the rhythm section on bass and drums making sure you never stop moving. This band has earned their reputation as the Upper Valley’s favorite dance band and will leave you wanting more!

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and be prepared to sit back and listen to some great music on a summer night right in down street Chester.

In case of rain, the concert venue is the Chester American Legion Hall, Route 11, Chester. All concerts are free and for all ages. For more information, call Bill Dakin at 802-875-4000.