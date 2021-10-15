The Headless Horseman from Sleepy Hollow rides into Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with the coming Halloween celebration, FOLA will present the award-winning film, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow Town Hall.

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” is a 1999 American gothic supernatural horror film directed by Tim Burton, starring Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci. It is a film adaptation loosely based on Washington Irving’s 1820 short story of the same name. The plot follows police constable Ichabod Crane (Depp) sent from New York City to investigate a series of murders in the village of Sleepy Hollow by a mysterious Headless Horseman.

Crane, criticized for his favoritism of scientific methods, is dispatched to the upstate Dutch hamlet of Sleepy Hollow, which has been plagued by a series of brutal decapitations: a wealthy father and son, Peter and Dirk Van Garrett, and a widow, Emily Winship. Received by the insular town elders – wealthy businessman Baltus Van Tassel, town doctor Thomas Lancaster, the Reverend Steenwyck, notary James Hardenbrook, and magistrate Samuel Philipse – Ichabod learns that locals believe the killer is the undead apparition of a headless Hessian mercenary from the American Revolutionary War who rides a black steed in search of his missing head. Ichabod begins his investigation, skeptical of the paranormal story.

What follows is the tale of how Crane investigates the crimes of the alleged headless horseman. It is told in a vivid, yet often humorous, manner as only director Burton can imagine and portray.

The film, rated R, was awarded the Academy Award for Scenic Design. The director and lead actors in the movie were also nominated for Academy Awards.

As with all FOLA movies, everyone is invited to attend and the movie is free; donations are appreciated to offset FOLA’s costs.

Per the town’s Covid-19 policy, all non-vaccinated attendees are required to wear masks while it is strongly recommended that those vaccinated to also wear masks.

For more information, call 802-228-7239 or visit www.fola.us.